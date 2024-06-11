AIRLINK 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.88%)
DGKC 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
FFBL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
HBL 105.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
OGDC 119.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.74%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.65%)
PRL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.66%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.47%)
SNGP 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.01%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 7,568 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,095 Decreased By -264.3 (-1.09%)
KSE100 72,778 Decreased By -474.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 23,203 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.84%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to turbulence flight passengers

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 10:38am

Singapore Airlines has sent offers of compensation to passengers on board a flight last month that encountered severe turbulence and led to dozens of injuries and one death, the airline said on Tuesday.

“For passengers who sustained minor injuries from the incident, we have offered $10,000 in compensation.

Singapore Airlines shares slip 1.3% after turbulent flight

For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer,“ it said.

Singapore Airlines

Comments

200 characters

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to turbulence flight passengers

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Read more stories