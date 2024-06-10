KSE-100 down nearly 500 points on monetary policy uncertainty, budget measures

Uncertainty on government measures in the upcoming budget and the key policy rate played on the minds of investors as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost nearly 500 points during trading on Monday.

At 3:20pm, with few minutes before the day closure, the benchmark index was hovering at 73,271.17 level, a decrease of 482.84 points or 0.65%.

Selling pressure was witnessed in select construction, banking, and fertiliser and oil sectors.

Index-heavy stocks OGDC, PPL, PRL, MCB, NBP and MEBL were trading in the red.

Market experts said negativity at the bourse comes amid uncertainty over the measures to be taken by the government in the upcoming budget.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power Division, Ali Pervaiz Malik, said that the upcoming budget aims to protect the salaried class, especially those in the lower income bracket, as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to meet today to decide about the policy rate. Market talk suggests a rate cut is on the cards amid lower CPI inflation figures, which dropped to 11% in May, and monetary loosening by central banks around the world.

However, some believe that the SBP might still opt to wait and see ahead of the budget announcement where inflationary measures are likely to be part of the proposals.

During the previous week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained highly volatile on investor concerns over rumours that tax rates could increase in the new budget and harsh conditions of IMF for new bailout package for Pakistan.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 2,124.46 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 73,754.02 points.

Globally, Asian stocks sank on Monday as traders heavily pared back on bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year given a still-tight US labour market, while a snap election call in France sparked wider political concerns and weighed on the euro.

Trading was thinned in Asia with Australia, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan out for public holidays, but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan still slumped 0.46%.

US futures eased slightly, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures down about 0.03% each, while the dollar was back on the front foot.

This is an intra-day update