Weather, pitch in focus as Pakistan, India resume rivalry in New York

The two-paced wicket and slow outfield at Nassau County, New York, remained in focus for several days ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India. However, it is rain that could bother millions of cricket fans across borders on the match day.

According to AccuWeather, New York is currently experiencing overcast conditions with light showers in some areas. However, the rain chances get into double digits from 8 AM onwards, with about there being 51% rain prediction at 12:00 AM.

If it rains heavily around the stadium, the toss, scheduled at 2PM local time, might get delayed. However, any loss of overs is unlikely as the chances of rain reduce to 20 percent throughout the game.

The pitch

It is for the first time that the pitch has garnered more attention ahead of the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash. The drop-in pitch at Nassau County played dangerously during the India vs Ireland match with skipper Rohit Sharma getting hit on his arm.

With the wicket under the scan, the International Cricket Council on Thursday issued a statement recognising that the pitches used at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup have not been as consistent as expected and the groundsmen were working hard to find a solution and deliver the “best possible surfaces” for the remaining games.

“T20 Inc and the ICC recognize that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” ICC said in a statement.

“The world-class grounds team has been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,” it added.

Team Watch

Pakistan

Pakistan are on the back foot after a shocking loss at the hands of co-hosts USA on Thursday. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was the top-scorer (44) for Pakistan on Thursday, did not hold back when describing his team’s performance as “subpar” and “disappointing” in a post-match press conference in Dallas.

“I am upset,” Babar said in response to a question.

“We are not playing good in all three departments. We are better than that. In the bowling in the first six overs we were not taking wickets, in the middle overs the spinners are not taking wickets and then there’s pressure on us.”

The Greenshirts have a history of unexpected losses at mega events. They lost a low-scoring affair against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 and were then humiliated by Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

After the shock USA loss, Pakistan are in a tight spot. However, they might utilise coach Gary Kristen’s inside knowledge of Team India as he has ample coaching experience with India and in the IPL and knows the Indian team inside out.

India: India, on the contrary, will be high in confidence after comfortably winning their first game against Ireland on Wednesday. Unlike Pakistan, most Indian players are in good touch, which was on display during their opening game, which they won by eight wickets.

Head-to-Head

India have dominated Pakistan at the T20I World Cups with a 6-1 lead over archrivals. Each of the last five T20 WC games between the two have been won by chasing teams.

Team Update:

Pakistan

According to reports, Pakistan might play Imad Wasim, who recovered from a rib injury just in time, in place of out-of-form Azam Khan. Imad’s inclusion will not only strengthen the middle order but also provide an extra bowling option to Babar Azam.

Probable XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

India

Rohit Sharma might not want to disturb the winning combination. One change that could be expected is bringing in Kuldeep Yadav, who has an impressive record against Pakistan, in place of Axar Patel.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj