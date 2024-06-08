Baartman brilliance as South Africa hold Netherlands to 103

NEW YORK: Ottniel Baartman produced a dazzling four-wicket bowling performance as South Africa restricted the Netherlands to 103 for nine wickets in their T20 World Cup Group D game in New York on Saturday.

Baartman finished with stunning figures of 4-11 off four overs as South Africa dominated at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje both grabbed two wickets to keep the Dutch batsman on the back foot.

Jansen had the Netherlands rocking in the opening over, getting rid of Michael Levitt caught behind for a duck after a review.

Afghanistan thrash New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Jansen was involved again for South Africa’s second dismissal, taking a superb one-handed diving catch at first slip after Max O’Dowd edged behind off Baartman.

That left the Netherlands reeling on 15-2 after four overs. They were three down in the following over as Jansen bagged his second wicket, obliterating Vikramjist Singh’s stumps to make it 17-3.

Bas de Leede was the next to fall, caught off Nortje for six runs from a delivery which rocketed up off the wicket.

It got worse for the Netherlands in the 12th over as first Scott Edwards was run out for 10 after a superb piece of fielding by South Africa skipper Aiden Markram.

Nortje then bagged another wicket three balls later after Teja Nidamanuru’s leading edge flew all the way to deep third man into the hands of Heinrich Klaasen to make it 48-6.

Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek staged a fleeting fightback before falling to Baartman for 40 and 23 respectively as South Africa’s bowlers reasserted themselves in the final overs.