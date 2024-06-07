Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting under way for Zil Hajj moon sighting in Pakistan

A meeting of the Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Commi­ttee is under way in Karachi to sight the Zil Hajj moon.

In Karachi, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is heading the meeting being held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office.

Parallel meetings are also being held by Ruet-e-Hilal committees in all provincial capitals.

On Thursday, the Saudi authorities announced the sighting of the crescent moon of Zil Hajj in the kingdom. The first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2024 in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, June 16.

In case the moon is sighted in Pakistan today, the first day of Eid in the country will be on Monday, June 17, 2024.