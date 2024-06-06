T20 World Cup 2024: USA opt to field against Pakistan

The USA have won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

“Chasing here is easier,” said the USA captain Monank Patel when asked for the reason to bowl first.

“The way we chased down total was entertaining. Have momentum, and want to continue that. Excited for this challenge.”

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, also fancied bowling in “Test match conditions” as he entered the game with four fast bowlers.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan