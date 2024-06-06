T20 World Cup 2024: USA beat Pakistan by five runs in Super Over

The USA defeated Pakistan in the Super Over to cause the first upset of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

The hosts defended a 19-run target, restricting Pakistan to 13/1 in the Super Over, to register their second victory in the mega tournament. They now top Group A with 4 points.

The game had entered the Super Over after Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar scored 14 off the final over bowled by Haris Rauf to level the score.

Earlier, chasing a modest 160-run target, the USA lost opener Steven Tayler for 12 in the sixth over, but captain Monank Patel (30*) and Andries Gous (36) kept their side in the hunt for the modest chase.

The duo stitched together a crucial 68-run stand for the second wicket to keep the USA in the hunt for the chase.

With less than 60 runs required, Haris Rauf bowled Gous in the 14th over to give Pakistan an outside chance for a comeback. In the very next over, Mohammad Amir removed Monank on 50, leaving the USA 111/3.

However, the two newcomers, Aaron Jones (36*) and Nitish Kumar (14*) kept fighting and managed to level the score with a final-ball boundary.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 159/7 in their 20 overs.

After being put into bat on a tough pitch, the Greenshirts were 26/3 in the fifth over, losing Mohammad Rizwan (9), Usman Khan (3), and Fakhar Zaman (11), before Babar Azam and Shadab Khan steadied the innings.

The duo added 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab Khan was dismissed for 40. His wicket opened the floodgates once again, as Pakistan lost Azam Khan (0), Babar Azam (44), and Iftikhar Ahmed (21) in quick succession.

However, a late flurry from Shaheen Shah Afridi (20* off 11) carried the total 159/7.

Earlier, the USA opted to bowl first against Pakistan.

“Chasing here is easier,” said the USA captain Monank Patel when asked for the reason to bowl first.

“The way we chased down total was entertaining. Have momentum, and want to continue that. Excited for this challenge.”

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, also fancied bowling in “Test match conditions” as he entered the game with four fast bowlers.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan