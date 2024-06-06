Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, a day after they posted their best one-day jump in over three years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to return for a third term.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up at 0.5% at 22,733, as of 9:17 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.6% to 74,774.

The benchmarks had closed over 3% higher on Wednesday.

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form government

Twelve out 13 major indexes were trading in the green on the day.