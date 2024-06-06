Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.33, a loss of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 278.30.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-278 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and longer International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar eased on renewed bets of a US Federal Reserve easing cycle expected this year.

Markets have priced in nearly 50 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year, with the first expected to come in September.

Data on Wednesday showed the US services sector switched back into growth mode in May after a short-lived contraction the month before, though details of the survey pointed to employment remaining in contraction territory.

Against the US dollar, the kiwi touched a three-month top of $0.6201, while sterling rose 0.09% to $1.2800 and the Aussie edged 0.25% higher to $0.6664.

The dollar index eased 0.14% to 104.10.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains from the previous session on Thursday amid growing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, though prices were capped on the back of higher US inventories and an OPEC+ plan to increase supply.

Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.40%, to $78.72 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 41 cents, or 0.55%, to $74.48.

This is an intra-day update