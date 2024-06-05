AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,764 Decreased By -71 (-0.91%)
BR30 24,923 Decreased By -321.2 (-1.27%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil near four-month low on OPEC+ supply outlook and US stocks

Reuters Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 02:59pm

LONDON: Oil prices hovered near four-month lows on Wednesday on an expected supply boost later in the year when OPEC+ begins to unwind some output cuts, with markets also digesting US jobs data and higher oil stocks. Brent crude futures were up 26 cents, or 0.3%, at $77.78 a barrel by 0825 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.49.

Both contracts fell more than 1% on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels since early February, having declined by about $3 a barrel on Monday.

The slide followed news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies of plans to increase supply from the fourth quarter despite recent signs of weakening demand growth.

“The abundant supply picture at present undoubtedly is generating queasiness even from those not in the perennial OPEC-sceptic camp,” RBC Capital’s head of commodities research, Helima Croft, said in a market note.

However, Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has said OPEC+ would pause the unwinding of the cuts or reverse them if demand wasn’t strong enough to absorb the barrels.

“The intention has always been to slow roll the barrels back in and not to send the market into a tailspin with a supply surge,” Croft said.

Prices drew some support from data showing that US job openings fell more than expected in April, which could help the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation and strengthen the case for cutting interest rates.

“Yesterday’s US job data hints at a softer labour market and a September rate cut from the Fed,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.

Oil drops as OPEC+ decision spotlights shaky demand

Meanwhile, US crude stocks by increased more than 4 million barrels in the week ended May 31, according to sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3 million barrel decline.

Gasoline stocks rose by more than 4 million barrels, twice the build expected by analysts.

“Renewed inventory draws are needed to push oil prices higher,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, who remains bullish on expectations that oil supply growth would lag demand growth over the coming months.

The US Energy Information Administration publishes official stockpile data at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

Data for last week is being closely watched by markets because it reflects fuel usage around the Memorial Day holiday, the start of the so-called US driving season.

OPEC+ Yuan Yen Saudi Arabia Oil Sinopec WTI Brent crude oil Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Comments

200 characters

Oil near four-month low on OPEC+ supply outlook and US stocks

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals

Categorising PBC as strategic SOE: Ministry seeks Cabinet body on SOEs nod

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Read more stories