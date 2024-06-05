AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-05

Pakistani firms asked to provide comprehensive protection to Kaspersky

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: A global cyber security company has asked Pakistani companies to apply solutions that enable centralized and automated network management and provide comprehensive protection of all their offices.

Maxim Kaminsky, Business Development Manager of Secure Access Service Edge at Kaspersky (Cyber Security Company) informed media here on Tuesday that providing consistent network and information security across multiple geographically dispersed offices is a daunting task for distributed organizations.

Local regulation and legislation, varying resources and expertise at corporate headquarters and branch offices, coupled with a lack of effective network and cyber security tools, can place a significant burden on those specialists trying to implement and maintain uniform security standards and consistent network configuration.

According to a new Kaspersky survey, over one-third (39%) of geographically distributed companies identify building and maintaining a cohesive IT infrastructure across multiple sites as their primary concern. At the same time, 23% of businesses consider ensuring comprehensive information protection of all their offices most significant challenge.

The recent Kaspersky’s report ‘Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions’ provides a deeper insight into the network and information security challenges faced by geo-distributed companies and highlights solutions organizations employ to overcome these difficulties.

When considering IT infrastructure and information security issues, it is notable that 40% of experts identify incident detection and response as a primary hurdle when addressing cyber security issues across multiple sites. More than one third struggle with effectively implementing security measures (37%) and building a cohesive security policy (37%).

Among other technological problems respondents also mentioned were the set-up and integration of new sites into the existing network, the high costs of hiring IT personnel, a disparate suite of security management tools and longer recovery times after system failures, etc.

To protect geo-distributed companies from cyber threats and minimize the possibility of network problems, Kaspersky experts recommend using specialized solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kaspersky Pakistani companies Pakistani firms global cyber security company

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani firms asked to provide comprehensive protection to Kaspersky

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Read more stories