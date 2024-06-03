Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares kick-start week higher, focus on ECB rate verdict

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2024 01:30pm

European shares opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian equities, while investors braced for a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% by 0728 GMT, extending gains for the third straight session.

The sentiment was upbeat as China’s factory activity grew at the fastest pace in about two years in May, while a softer US inflation print on Friday continued to spur hopes of interest rate cuts this year by the Federal Reserve.

European shares rise after US inflation data keeps Fed rate cut hopes alive

All eyes will now remain focused on the ECB’s interest rate decision on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points from its record-high levels, according to a Reuters poll.

Most sectoral indexes traded higher, with technology stocks among top boosts, up nearly 1%.

Among individual stocks, British drugmaker GSK tumbled 9.7% after a Delaware judge allowed more than 70,000 lawsuits over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac to go forward.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares kick-start week higher, focus on ECB rate verdict

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Export-oriented sectors: MoC advocates concessional power tariff

SC begins hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

FBR to upgrade IT infrastructure through World Bank lending

Oil prices steady as investors assess OPEC+ output cut extension

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

PM to visit China on 4th

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

KPCL approaches Nepra to get its indexations approved

Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

Read more stories