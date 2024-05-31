PM Shehbaz directs finance ministry to reduce petrol price by Rs15.4 per litre

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the finance ministry to reduce the petrol price by Rs15.4 per litre for the next fortnight, an official govenment post said on X, formerly Twitter.

The premier ordered the ministry to slash high-speed diesel (HSD) price by Rs7.9 per litre.

As per the prime minister’s order, the new price of petrol for the next 15 days will be Rs257.7 per litre. Similarly, HSD will be sold at Rs266.18 per litre.

After the ministry issues its notification, the new prices will take effect from June 1, 2024.

In the last review, the government decreased the petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre, and HSD by Rs7.88 per litre.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the federal government might announce a decrease in petrol prices by Rs4.50 per litre for the first half of June. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was expected to fall by around Rs4 per litre.