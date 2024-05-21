AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
May 21, 2024
Life & Style

Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra debuts 140-carat diamond necklace

  • Brand launched their latest High Jewelry collection, 'Aeterna' in Rome
BR Life & Style Published May 21, 2024 Updated May 21, 2024 02:48pm
Photo: Bulgari
Photo: Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra, the global brand ambassador for Italian fine jewelry brand Bulgari, debuted a 140-carat diamond necklace at the launch of their latest High Jewelry collection, ‘Aeterna’ in Rome on Monday.

The brand was celebrating its 140th anniversary replete with a gala dinner in the city where the brand was born, according to details shared on its Instagram page.

Priyanka Chopra with fellow global brand ambassador Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari Aeterna event in Rome. Photo: Bulgari
Priyanka Chopra with fellow global brand ambassador Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari Aeterna event in Rome. Photo: Bulgari

Dressed in black and white, Priyanka debuted a ‘Serpenti Aeterna’ necklace that took 2,800 man hours to craft and has 140 carat diamonds – one for each year of the storied brand’s history.

Priyanka Chopra, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari Aeterna event in Rome. Photo: Bulgari
Priyanka Chopra, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari Aeterna event in Rome. Photo: Bulgari

Bulgari described the new collection as a “tribute of the Maison’s strong vocation to perpetual reinvention”.

Photo: Bulgari
Photo: Bulgari

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway – also a global brand ambassador – was present at the showcase, along with Liu Yifei and Shu Qi.

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya attend Bulgari event in Venice

Earlier this year, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani hosted a Bulgari event at her home, Antilla, called ‘A Roman Holi’.

Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited with Jean Christophe Babin, CEP Bulgari. Photo: Bulgari
Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited with Jean Christophe Babin, CEP Bulgari. Photo: Bulgari

Chopra was also in attendance, representing the brand wearing a necklace replete with gems from the city of Jaipur.

