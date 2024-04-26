AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Xi tells Blinken US, China must be ‘partners, not rivals’: state media

AFP Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:17pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told top US diplomat Antony Blinken that the world’s two biggest economies should be “partners, not rivals”, but that there were a “number of issues” to be resolved in their relations.

Meeting Blinken in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi said the two countries had “made some positive progress” since he met with US President Joe Biden last year, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

“There are still a number of issues that need to be resolved, and there is still room for further efforts,” Xi said.

“I proposed three major principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” the Chinese leader added.

Antony Blinken meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing

“The earth is big enough to hold the common development and prosperity of China and the United States,” he continued.

“China would be pleased to see a confident and open, prosperous and developing United States,” Xi said.

“We hope the US can also take a positive view of China’s development,” he added.

“When this fundamental problem is solved… relations can truly stabilise, get better, and move forward.”

