South Korean shares rise on government vow to continue corporate reform efforts

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Monday as the country’s finance minister vowed to continue making corporate reform efforts. The won traded a tad lower, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 16.20 points, or 0.63%, to 2,608.06 by 0100 GMT.

South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said the government’s major tasks, namely the “Corporate Value-up Programme”, would proceed in a consistent manner.

South Korea is due to unveil detailed guidelines for the reform programme next month. There are worries among investors that reform efforts might lose momentum after the ruling party lost to the opposition by a big margin in the parliamentary election earlier this month.

South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of April rose 11.1% from the same period the year before, data showed.

Auto and financial stocks, which are considered undervalued and deemed to have the biggest upside potential under the government’s reform push, rallied, offsetting losses in heavyweight chipmakers.

Hyundai Motor added 3.62% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 2.63%. The Finance-major Index and the Securities-minor Index were up by 3.59% and 2.30%, respectively.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.55% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.06%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s 4.1% drop on Friday.

Of the total 926 traded issues, 643 shares advanced, while 223 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 151.2 billion won ($109.38 million) on the main board on Monday.

The won was quoted at 1,383.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,382.2.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 104.13.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.501%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 3.621%.