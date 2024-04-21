Hasibullah replaces injured Azam Khan in Pakistan’s T20I squad

The national selection committee on Sunday announced wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the replacement for Azam Khan, who was sidelined from the T20I series against New Zealand due to a tear in his right calf muscle.

Haseebullah will join the Pakistan side after tonight’s third T20I and will be available for selection in the remaining two T20Is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The 21-year-old Haseebullah made his sole T20I appearance against New Zealand earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the third T20I of the five-match series is underway in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan obtained a 1-0 lead in the series after trouncing under-strength New Zealand in the second T20I, while the first game was called off due to rain.