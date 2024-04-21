New Zealand send Pakistan in to bat in third Twenty20 international

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the third Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

New Zealand, who lost the second match by seven wickets at the same venue on Saturday, made two changes with pacer Will O’Rourke and allrounder Zac Foulkes making T20I debut.

They replaced Ben Lister and Ben Sears.

Pakistan rested pacer Mohammad Amir in a like-for-like replacement in Abbas Afridi.

The first match, also in Rawalpindi, was washed out after just two deliveries.

The remaining matches are in Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Will O’Rourke, Zac Foulkes, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)