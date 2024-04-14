Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

  • FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to lead high-level Saudi delegation visiting Pakistan as part of efforts to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, foreign office says
BR Web Desk Published 14 Apr, 2024 11:16pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Monday) on a two-day visit with an aim to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, the foreign office (FO) said on Sunday.

According to the FO statment, the delegation will consist of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Engineer Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

Saudi Arabia likely to invest up to $1bn in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

“The visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and HRH Mohammad bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the FO said.

The Saudi delegation is expected to hold meetings with the president, the prime minister, the foreign and counterpart ministers, COAS, and th apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), it added.

The development comes after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of an investment package worth $5 billion and also emphasised the Kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The understanding was reached during an official meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman that took place at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah Al-Mukarramah on April, 7 2024.

According to the joint statement later, the two leaders also discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The prime minister also invited the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at the earliest convenience, which was accepted by the Crown Prince, according to the statement.

Saudi crown prince Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Saudi foreign minister Pakistan Saudi economic ties

Comments

200 characters

Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Iran's military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation after Iran strikes Israel

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Israel reopens airspace as airlines cancel flights due to Iran attacks

Most Gulf markets fall after Iran’s attack on Israel

US forces shot down drones launched at Israel from Iran: reports

Oil seen opening up after Iran’s attack on Israel, but further gains may depend on response

Emirates airlines cancels some flights following Iran attack on Israel

Saudi Arabia likely to invest up to $1bn in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Read more stories