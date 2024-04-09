Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for Shawwal moon sighting

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is under way in Islamabad for sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meanwhile, the meetings of zonal committees are simultaneously under way at their respective locations in the provincial capitals.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), are participating in the central committee meeting.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1445 AH on Tuesday evening.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy/fair in most parts of the country, it said in a statement shared on X.

The government has announced a three and four-day holiday for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday evening.