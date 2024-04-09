AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares dip ahead of ECB policy decision; BP shines

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 01:31pm

European shares opened lower on Tuesday, with investors stepping to the sidelines ahead of this week’s U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank monetary policy decision, while gains in British energy giant BP and miners kept losses in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2%, as of 0716 GMT, after notching its strongest session in more than two weeks on Monday.

Traders kept away from big bets ahead of the key U.S. print on Wednesday and the ECB’s decision on Thursday that could determine the outlook for interest rate cuts.

Among major movers, shares of BP rose 1% after the company forecast its first-quarter oil and gas output as well as low-emission energy to increase quarter-on-quarter.

European stocks gain on German data as focus turns to ECB meeting

Also limiting losses, the basic resources sector climbed nearly 1%, as Shanghai copper prices traded at record highs on optimism around positive factory data out of major economies.

Shares of Atos dropped 2% in a volatile trade after the struggling French IT consulting firm posted an update on its financial restructuring plan.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares dip ahead of ECB policy decision; BP shines

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan

SIFC helps FBR collect Rs6.71trn in Jul-Mar FY24

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Read more stories