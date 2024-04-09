AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
DGKC 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.16%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.86%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.7%)
HUBC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
OGDC 127.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.63%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.47%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.67%)
PPL 112.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.69%)
PRL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
PTC 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.93%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.85%)
SNGP 65.57 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.53%)
SSGC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 7,273 Increased By 56.7 (0.79%)
BR30 23,595 Increased By 62.7 (0.27%)
KSE100 70,157 Increased By 537 (0.77%)
KSE30 23,118 Increased By 207.2 (0.9%)
Apr 09, 2024
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 70,000 as buying spree continues at PSX

  • Analysts say bullish run comes on account of higher remittances, FO statement on Saudi front, and foreign buying
BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 11:39am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to see a bullish trend and its benchmark KSE-100 Index scaled a fresh peak, crossing the 70,000-point mark for the first time in history on Tuesday.

At 11:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at the 70,190.25, an increase of 570.27 points or 0.82%. It had earlier hit an intra-day high at 70,677.29.

The KSE-100 has been on a winning run for the past few weeks, hitting new record highs as investors count on a monetary easing cycle amid lower inflation figures, higher dollar inflows, and a general improved sentiment on Pakistan’s economy.

Gains at the KSE-100 have been diverse with cement, banks, autos, and energy sector shares all contributing to the rally.

On Tuesday, buying was witnessed in automobile assemblers, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration companies, with index-heavy stocks of PPL, OGDC, PSO, SNGPL, MEBL, and HCAR trading in the green as well.

“Pakistan market crosses 70k mark amid positive news on Saudi investment and deposits,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

“Continuous foreign buying also helping equities. KSE-100 is now up almost 70% from June end,” he added.

His reference to Saudi investment comes after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of an investment package worth $5 billion, and also emphasised the Kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties.

On Monday, bullish momentum had taken the bourse to new heights as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at its then-highest-ever closing at 69,620.

Globally, industrial metals prices extended their gains on Tuesday with expectations of a worldwide manufacturing rebound, while Asian shares crept up a little more cautiously ahead of this week’s US inflation data and a crucial European Central Bank meeting.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6%.

This is an intra-day update

