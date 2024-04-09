KSE-100 crosses 70,000 as buying spree continues at PSX

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to see a bullish trend and its benchmark KSE-100 Index scaled a fresh peak, crossing the 70,000-point mark for the first time in history on Tuesday.

At 11:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at the 70,190.25, an increase of 570.27 points or 0.82%. It had earlier hit an intra-day high at 70,677.29.

The KSE-100 has been on a winning run for the past few weeks, hitting new record highs as investors count on a monetary easing cycle amid lower inflation figures, higher dollar inflows, and a general improved sentiment on Pakistan’s economy.

Gains at the KSE-100 have been diverse with cement, banks, autos, and energy sector shares all contributing to the rally.

On Tuesday, buying was witnessed in automobile assemblers, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration companies, with index-heavy stocks of PPL, OGDC, PSO, SNGPL, MEBL, and HCAR trading in the green as well.

“Pakistan market crosses 70k mark amid positive news on Saudi investment and deposits,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

“Continuous foreign buying also helping equities. KSE-100 is now up almost 70% from June end,” he added.

His reference to Saudi investment comes after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of an investment package worth $5 billion, and also emphasised the Kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties.

On Monday, bullish momentum had taken the bourse to new heights as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at its then-highest-ever closing at 69,620.

Globally, industrial metals prices extended their gains on Tuesday with expectations of a worldwide manufacturing rebound, while Asian shares crept up a little more cautiously ahead of this week’s US inflation data and a crucial European Central Bank meeting.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6%.

This is an intra-day update