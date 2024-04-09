AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
Newly-elected senators take oath

  • Election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman to also be held
BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2024 10:11am

A session of the Senate is currently under way where as many as 43 senators took oath as members of the House, Aaj News reported.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is the presiding officer for the first session of the Senate. After the senators have taken oath, the session will also elect chairman and deputy chairman.

The election of chairman/deputy chairman Senate is being held keeping in view that election in 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly remain postponed.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Yousaf Raza Gilani, the only contender for the post till late Monday, is rated as potentially the most probable for the coveted slot of chairman.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it would not participate in the chairman/deputy chairman Senate elections in protest against the postponement of Senate elections on KPK 11 seats.

PTI also moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for postponement of Senate chairman/deputy chairman elections on Monday besides writing to Secretary Senate for poll postponement.

The IHC had sought a reply from respondents till this report’s filing.

