AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

Ex-PM Khaqan moves ECP for registeration of new political party

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approached the election organisation for the registration of new political party, announcing to contest the next general polls from this new political forum.

Abbasi, to this effect, visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters here on Monday to submit related application along with documents.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Abbasi said, the name of the political party was not finalised as yet. He said he submitted all the requirement documents to the ECP for the registration of a political party under the relevant provisions of the Elections Act 2017.

Abbasi said he would contest the future polls from the forum of his new political party.

Once regarded as one of the most trusted confidantes of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi parted ways with PML-N after he developed serious differences with party leadership reportedly stemming from Sharif’s stay in London instead of facing corruption cases against him back home, before finally returning to Pakistan in October last year.

Abbasi was elevated as PM when Sharif was disqualified from holding any public office by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case in July 2017. Abbasi served as PM from August 1, 2017 till May 31, 2018.

He is among those leaders who have strongly criticised the establishment and PML-N over allegedly unprecedented rigging in February 8 general elections. The ex-premier has supported the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that its mandate “stolen in February 8 general elections” be returned to it.

Section 200 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that (1) it shall be lawful for anybody of individuals or association of citizens to form, organise, continue or set up a political party. (2) A political party shall have a distinct identity of its structures at the national, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable. (3) Every political party shall have a distinct name.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ECP PMLN political party

Comments

200 characters

Ex-PM Khaqan moves ECP for registeration of new political party

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

Discos’ tariff raised by Rs4.92/unit for Feb

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

BISP beneficiaries enabled to get funds directly into their accounts

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Pildat assessment: ‘Election 2024 less fair than past two general elections’

Read more stories