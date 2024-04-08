World
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, first Shawwal on Wednesday
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday evening.
The sighting of the Shawwal moon marks the end of Ramzan and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr, a Muslim festival.
It may be noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked the first Ramzan on Monday, March 11.
The Saudi Supreme Court had issued a statement calling on residents to report the moon sighting and notify the respective authority on Monday.
