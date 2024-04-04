AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks rise ahead of inflation data; Basilea shines

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 01:15pm

European stocks edged higher on Thursday with investors awaiting an inflation print and minutes from the European Central Bank’s latest meeting, while shares of Basilea jumped following the US regulatory approval for the drugmaker’s bacterial therapy.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.1%, as of 0720 GMT, ahead of the region’s February producer prices due at 0900 GMT.

The producer prices index is likely to decline 8.6%, unchanged from January, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Later in the day, investors will parse minutes from ECB’s March meeting to ascertain the timing of the much-awaited first interest rate cut.

European stocks rise after soft US services data

Among early movers, Basilea Pharmaceutica surged 9.4% to an over six-month high after the Swiss firm received US health regulator’s approval for its antibiotic Zevtera that treats bacterial infections including multidrug-resistant strains.

Shares of Compugroup gained 7.5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the German medical software company’s stock rating to “overweight” from “equal-weight”.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks rise ahead of inflation data; Basilea shines

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Oil inches up on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

20 backward districts: Off-grid power solutions may be provided

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Read more stories