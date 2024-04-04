AIRLINK 61.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.96%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.21%)
DGKC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.02%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
FFBL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
HBL 108.99 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.43%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.04%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.19%)
OGDC 125.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.61%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
PIAA 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIBTL 5.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.20 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.91%)
PRL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.38%)
PTC 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TRG 69.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,045 Increased By 39.8 (0.57%)
BR30 22,965 Increased By 228.3 (1%)
KSE100 68,270 Increased By 399.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 22,405 Increased By 153.3 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2024 10:59am

The bullish wave continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as its key benchmark index hit new peaks, crossing the 68,000 level for the first time in history during trading on Thursday.

At 10:50am, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 68,133.47, an increase of 377.44 points or 0.56%. It hit an intra-day high of 68,362.35 earlier in the session.

Fresh buying was led by index-heavy energy sectors, with Engro, OGDC, PPL, SHEL, PSO and NBP trading in the green.

On Wednesday, cement and steel sectors led the rally at the bourse as the benchmark ended at 67,756 after a gain of nearly 900 points.

Globally, Asian shares rallied on Thursday as US rate cuts remained on the menu, even if their timing was unclear, while the yen slid against everything except the dollar and boosted Japanese stocks.

There was also action in commodities as gold reached another record, oil a five-month peak and copper a 13-month top, helping lift shares in basic materials and energy companies.

Some of these gains were due to supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions, but they also reflect optimism about global growth given a recovery in recent factory surveys (PMI), particularly for China.

This is an intra-day update

SBP PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market monetary easing

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Oil prices rise on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

Read more stories