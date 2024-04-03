Cement, steel sectors lead rally as KSE-100 gains over 1%

Cement and steel sectors led the rally at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 gained nearly 1,000 points during trading.

A slightly lower inflation reading has rekindled hopes that the central bank would start its monetary easing cycle, and coupled with progress on government’s plan to privatise State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) have taken KSE-100 to record highs in recent sessions.

At 1:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 67,871.12 level, an increase of 984.86 points or 1.47%.

Buying was especially profound in index-heavy cement and steel sectors. It was reported on Tuesday that cement dispatches were higher in March with exports recording a noticeable increase.

“Confidence (is) further improving after seeing good progress on privatisation along with foreign portfolio investment in government papers,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note during intra-day trading.

“Cements stocks are (also) in limelight amid expectations of rate cut in coming months,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a key development, the Privatisation Commission on Tuesday invited expressions of interest (EOIs) for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) through privatisation.

Interested parties that are companies, firms, body corporate or other legal entities (and not individuals or the federal or provincial government or any enterprise owned or controlled by the federal or provincial governments) can submit EOIs by May 03, 2024.

On Tuesday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 closed a range-bound session on a positive note to settle at 66,886.26, up by 89.94 points or 0.13%.

Globally, Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Wednesday as US yields held near four-month highs, while a powerful earthquake in the region raised concerns about possible disruptions to the vital chip-making industry.

Markets are also pondering the risk of slower rate cuts ahead of US data and an appearance by the world’s most powerful central banker later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1%, after a 20% blockbuster rally in the first quarter.

This is an intra-day update