Senate elections: vote-count underway in NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies

Polling on vacant Senate seats has concluded and the counting of votes is underway in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures of Punjab and Sindh.

Polling started at 9am and concluded at 4pm in the NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies.

However, elections were postponed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to a stand-off between the provincial government and opposition over the oath-taking of MPAs-elect on reserved seats.

With 59 candidates in run for the polls, the lawmakers from three provincial legislatures- Punjab, Sindh and KPK and those from National Assembly, are voting on the respective seats.

With the election of senators on all the eleven seats of Balochistan and those of seven general seats of Punjab unopposed, the elections are being held on five seats of Punjab, 12 seats of Sindh, 11 seats of KPK and two seats of Islamabad.

Of them, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Punjab, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Sindh, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each of KP, and a general and technocrat seats each of Islamabad, will have polls.