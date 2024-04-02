AIRLINK 61.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
Apr 02, 2024
Pakistan

Polling underway to elect 30 senators

BR Web Desk Published 02 Apr, 2024 11:05am

Polling on 30 vacant Senate seats is under way in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures of Punjab and Sindh.

Polling which started at 9am will conclude at 4pm. However, elections have not yet begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) due to a stand-off between the provincial government and opposition over the oath-taking of MPAs-elect on reserved seats.

With 59 candidates in run for the polls, the lawmakers from three provincial legislatures- Punjab, Sindh and KPK and those from National Assembly, are voting on the respective seats.

ECP finalises arrangements for April 2 Senate elections

With the election of senators on all the eleven seats of Balochistan and those of seven general seats of Punjab unopposed, the elections are being held on five seats of Punjab, 12 seats of Sindh, 11 seats of KPK and two seats of Islamabad.

Of them, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Punjab, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Sindh, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each of KP, and a general and technocrat seats each of Islamabad, will have polls.

