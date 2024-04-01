AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chairman PCB meets Shaheen, Babar in Kakul camp

BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2024 09:41pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Kakul in Abbottabad to personally observe the ongoing fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army for Pakistan’s T20 players.

The chairman also held talks with former white-ball captain Shaheen Shah Afridi to address his reservations over quotes which were wrongly attributed to him.

Naqvi also confirmed meeting the national team players in Kakul but did not disclose the details of the meeting.

“[I] Visited Army School of Physical Training in Kakul, Abbottabad to meet the national team players and to inspect the training being imparted to them,” he wrote on his official X handle.

“Extremely grateful to Pakistan Army, for arranging such a detailed and effective fitness camp in such a short span of time. Alhamdulillah I am highly Inspired by the incredible dedication and high spirits of the national team players,” he added.

The PCB also issued a press release, saying the visit was aimed at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and extending gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organizing the camp.

In addition to meeting with the players, Chairman PCB also held a meeting with the selection committee to talk about the team’s selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series.

The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam. Chairman PCB also took the members into confidence on the developments made by the Board regarding the appointment of the head coach.

The controversy surrounding the Pakistan team’s captaincy intensified on Sunday when the cricket board announced Babar Azam’s return as the white-ball skipper, and the statement included quotes from Shaheen as well.

However, this decision did not sit well with the pacer, who was reportedly furious about the matter.

Reportedly, the former skipper had prepared a detailed rejoinder in response, but it was halted at the last moment. The PCB has also instructed Afridi not to comment on the issue.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Kakul fitness camp PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Chairman PCB meets Shaheen, Babar in Kakul camp

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Read more stories