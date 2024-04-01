Chairman PCB meets Shaheen, Babar in Kakul camp

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Kakul in Abbottabad to personally observe the ongoing fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army for Pakistan’s T20 players.

The chairman also held talks with former white-ball captain Shaheen Shah Afridi to address his reservations over quotes which were wrongly attributed to him.

Naqvi also confirmed meeting the national team players in Kakul but did not disclose the details of the meeting.

“[I] Visited Army School of Physical Training in Kakul, Abbottabad to meet the national team players and to inspect the training being imparted to them,” he wrote on his official X handle.

“Extremely grateful to Pakistan Army, for arranging such a detailed and effective fitness camp in such a short span of time. Alhamdulillah I am highly Inspired by the incredible dedication and high spirits of the national team players,” he added.

The PCB also issued a press release, saying the visit was aimed at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and extending gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organizing the camp.

In addition to meeting with the players, Chairman PCB also held a meeting with the selection committee to talk about the team’s selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series.

The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam. Chairman PCB also took the members into confidence on the developments made by the Board regarding the appointment of the head coach.

The controversy surrounding the Pakistan team’s captaincy intensified on Sunday when the cricket board announced Babar Azam’s return as the white-ball skipper, and the statement included quotes from Shaheen as well.

However, this decision did not sit well with the pacer, who was reportedly furious about the matter.

Reportedly, the former skipper had prepared a detailed rejoinder in response, but it was halted at the last moment. The PCB has also instructed Afridi not to comment on the issue.