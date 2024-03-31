AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Mar 31, 2024
Dinesh Chandimal, de Silva half-centuries help Sri Lanka pile up runs

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHITTAGONG: Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva each smashed a fifty Sunday as Sri Lanka hit out in the second Test against Bangladesh, reaching 411-5 by lunch on the second day.

De Silva, the fifth Sri Lankan batsman to get a fifty – and looking for his third consecutive century in the series – remained unbeaten on 70 at the interval at Chittagong.

Kamindu Mendis – who, like de Silva, smashed a century in both innings in the first Test – was with the Sri Lankan skipper on 17 not out.

Chandimal was the only batsman to be dismissed after Sri Lanka resumed on the second day on 314-4.

Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Chandimal for 59 after the right-hander added 25 runs to his overnight score before edging the left-arm spinner to wicketkeeper Liton Das. It broke an 86-run stand for the fifth wicket.

De Silva joined Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86) Kusal Mendis (93) and Chandimal as Sri Lanka’s fifth half-centurion with a boundary off Taijul Islam.

Top-order blitz puts Sri Lanka 314-4 in Bangladesh Test

The right-hander was 30 runs away from becoming the fourth Sri Lankan to get a hundred in three consecutive innings, after Aravinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs, with de Silva making 102 and 108 in the two innings.

