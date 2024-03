Sri Lanka win toss, bat in final Bangladesh Test

CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and elected to bat first in their second and final Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after thumping the hosts by 328 runs in Sylhet.

The visitors brought Asitha Fernando for the injured Kasun Rajitha in their only change from the series opener.

Newly minted Bangladeshi lawmaker and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned for the hosts, who also handed a Test debut to medium pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana made way for the duo.

Teams

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)