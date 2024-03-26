World
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran’s official Press TV reported.
Israel-Hamas battles rage around major Gaza hospitals
Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza.
