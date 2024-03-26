AIRLINK 60.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.12%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.64 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.01%)
OGDC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.13%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
SEARL 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.56%)
SNGP 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.99%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.76%)
TRG 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,962 Increased By 544.1 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,728 Increased By 193.8 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 11:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran’s official Press TV reported.

Israel-Hamas battles rage around major Gaza hospitals

Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Iran MENA United Nations Security Council Ismail Haniyeh

Comments

200 characters

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports

10 Discos seek Rs2.765trn tariff adjustment

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply cuts against weaker dollar

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

Read more stories