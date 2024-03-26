AIRLINK 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.35%)
Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 11:08am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.15% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278, a gain of Re0.41 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee registered marginal improvement to settle at 278.41 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Pakistan and Afghanistan are likely to finalise the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) during the visit of a Pakistani delegation led by Commerce Secretary, Capt Khurram Agha (retired), sources told Business Recorder.

As per sources, negotiations on the revised Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2021 could not be finalised due to a change of government in Afghanistan. The main sticking points are the demand of Afghanistan side to allow import from India through Wagah, refusal to agree to quantitative restrictions or bans to curb smuggling and the refusal to agree to use the word Border Crossing Point in the agreement.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, owing to profit taking and pressured in part by a slightly stronger yen as Japanese government officials continued with their jawboning to defend the currency.

Against the greenback, the New Zealand dollar rebounded from a four-month low and last bought $0.5999, and likewise for sterling which firmed to $1.2636, away from last week’s one-month trough of $1.25755.

With a relatively light economic data calendar for the week, the market focus turns to the release of the Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation measure on Friday, which could guide the path of the US interest rate outlook.

The dollar index was last 0.02% lower at 104.20, while the euro rose 0.03% to $1.0840.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were on track to gain for a second straight day on Tuesday after settling up more than a dollar on expectations of tighter supply driven by Russian production cuts and attacks on Russian refineries.

Brent crude rose 23 cents to $86.98 a barrel by 0118 GMT. US crude futures climbed 28 cents to $82.23.

Crude oil gained on supply side issues and continued Middle East tensions, according to a note from ANZ analysts.

Both contracts settled $1.32 higher in the previous trading session.

This is an intra-day update

