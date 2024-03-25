AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
European stocks flat at start of holiday-shortened week

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2024 02:17pm

European stocks were little changed at the start of holiday-shortened week as investors assessed recent big gains spurred by dovish views from major central banks.

The STOXX 600 index slipped 0.02% on Monday, hovering just below record highs hit last week.

Gains in travel and leisure stocks were offset by losses in retailers.

Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 year-end target for the STOXX 600 to 540 from 510, citing possible improvement in economic growth and monetary policy easing across central banks.

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

The latest target implies a nearly 6% upside from Friday’s close of 509.64.

Among big movers, shares of Direct Line tumbled 12.3% after Belgian insurer Ageas said it did not intend to make a further offer for the British home and motor insurer after it turned down two previous proposals.

Swedish real estate group SBB jumped 12.4% after it said it would buy back debt at a discount of 60% compared with the debt’s original value, in an attempt to calm investors’ nerves as it scrambles to tackle a multi-billion debt pile.

European stocks

