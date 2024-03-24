De Silva, Mendis build on Sri Lanka’s lead against Bangladesh

SYLHET: Dhananjaya de Silva closed in on his second century of the match as Sri Lanka built on their lead in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.

The visitors reached 233-6 at lunch on the third day, leading Bangladesh by 325 runs, with de Silva, who made 102 in the first innings, unbeaten on 85 at the break.

Kamindu Mendis, who also scored a century in the first innings, was accompanying him on 50 not out.

The pair, who shared 202 runs in Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 280 runs, put on another big stand in the second innings, with the partnership unbroken on 107.

Resuming on 119-5, the visitors lost nightwatchman Vishwa Fernando (four) early to Khaled Ahmed, before de Silva and Mendis took control.

De Silva brought his fifty off 82 balls before raising the tempo, hitting two sixes off consecutive balls from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh

Mendis was also aggressive, bringing his own fifty off 69 balls with a single in the last delivery before the break.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 188 runs in the first innings.

Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.

The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.