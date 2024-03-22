AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Sri Lanka 92-5 in first Bangladesh Test after Khaled strikes

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 11:43am
SYLHET: Khaled Ahmed claimed three early wickets as hosts Bangladesh steamrollered Sri Lanka’s top half in the opening session of the first Test in Sylhet on Friday.

Sri Lanka were 92-5 at lunch with skipper Dhananjaya de Silva battling to salvage their innings on 25, alongside Kamindu Mendis on 11.

Khaled justified skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s decision to bowl first on a green surface, forcing opener Nishan Madushka (two) to give a catch to Mehidy Hasan at third slip at the end of the second over.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made 37 runs for the second wicket before Khaled struck again when Mendis knocked the pacer’s delivery to Zakir Hasan at gully.

Mendis departed on 16 and Khaled bowled Karunaratne with an in-swinger in the same over for 17.

Bangladesh have ‘high expectations’ for Sri Lanka Test series

Najmul ran out Angelo Mathews for just five with a direct throw to compound Sri Lanka’s early woes.

Shoriful Islam joined the party when he removed Dinesh Chandimal for nine, with Mehidy grabbing his second catch of the morning from down low at leg slip.

Kamindu was dropped in the next ball by Mahmudul Hasan before he saw off the session with De Silva.

Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.

The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.

