AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka 217-5 against Bangladesh as de Silva leads fightback

AFP Published March 22, 2024 Updated March 22, 2024 02:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hit unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka fought back against Bangladesh to reach 217-5 at tea Friday on the opening day of the first Test.

De Silva hit an unbeaten 83 and Mendis added 75 with both still at the crease at the break in Sylhet.

Their 160-run stand helped Sri Lanka recover from a precarious 57-5, after Bangladesh’s pacers made early inroads.

Khaled Ahmed justified skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s decision to bowl first on a green surface, forcing opener Nishan Madushka (2) to offer a catch to Mehidy Hasan at third slip at the end of the second over.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made 37 runs for the second wicket before Khaled struck again when Mendis knocked the pacer’s delivery to Zakir Hasan at gully.

Mendis departed on 16, and Khaled bowled Karunaratne with an in-swinger in the same over for 17.

Bangladesh have ‘high expectations’ for Sri Lanka Test series

Najmul ran out Angelo Mathews for just five with a direct-hit to compound Sri Lanka’s early woes.

Shoriful Islam joined the party when he removed Dinesh Chandimal for nine, with Mehidy grabbing his second catch of the morning down low at leg slip.

Kamindu was dropped on the next ball by Mahmudul Hasan before he saw off the session with de Silva.

Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.

The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka 217-5 against Bangladesh as de Silva leads fightback

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire with uncertain outcome

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

SC sets aside dismissal of former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence operations of EC

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil slips on possible Gaza ceasefire, stronger dollar

SIFC apex body vows to take ‘tough’ decisions

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories