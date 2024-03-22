Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.25, a gain of Re0.16 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee registered marginal improvement to settle at 278.41 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

The country has borrowed $6.678 billion from multiple financing sources during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 compared to $7.407 billion borrowed during the same period of 2022-23, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

Globally, the US dollar was set for a second week of broad gains on Friday, with even a rate hike in Japan unable to dislodge it, as investors figure US rates are high and not falling yet.

The US Federal Reserve left its funds rate on hold between 5.25% and 5.5% this week and stuck with projections for three cuts by year’s end.

Market expectations for US rate cuts increased after that but only very slightly. About 80 basis points of cuts are now priced in for this year - much lower than the 160 or so that had been priced in at the start of the year.

The US dollar index is up for a second week in a row, climbing 0.5% to 103.94.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Friday on the possibility of a nearing Gaza ceasefire that could ease geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, while a stronger dollar and faltering US gasoline demand also weighed on prices.

Brent crude futures fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.36 a barrel by 0203 GMT. US crude futures shed 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.67 per barrel.

Both contracts are set to end the week little changed after rising more than 3% last week.

