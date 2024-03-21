Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.25, a gain of Re0.16 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal improvement to settle at 278.41 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan needs another International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to revive the economy and put the country on the path to development.

While speaking at the cabinet meeting, the prime minister said rising electricity and gas theft, low tax-to-GDP ratio and rapid increase in expenditure need to be dealt with seriously.

Internationally, the US dollar fell broadly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate cut projections for the year in the face of upside surprises on inflation, and did not strike a more hawkish tone as some investors had feared.

At the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell said recent high inflation rate readings had not changed the underlying “story” of slowly easing price pressures in the US as the central bank stayed on track for three rate cuts this year, even though it projected slightly slower progress on inflation.

That knocked the greenback lower as traders were quick to rebuild bets of a Fed easing cycle beginning in June, with markets now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate cut that month, as compared to 59% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The dollar index was flat at 103.23, after having slid more than 0.5% in the previous trading session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Thursday after falling in the previous session as US crude and gasoline inventory declines supported the market after signs the US Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer crimped the outlook for future fuel demand.

Brent crude oil futures contract for May settlement rose 0.6%, or 52 cents, at $86.47 a barrel at 0155 GMT, after falling 1.6% on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery rose 0.5%, or 45 cents, to $81.72 a barrel, after falling 1.6% in the previous session.

