US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednesday rejected former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that the US was involved in his ouster from power.

“Completely falsehood,” Lu said as he rubbished the cricketer-turned politician’s claim that the US was behind the vote of no confidence against Imran back in April, 2022 and Lu had sent a cypher pushing the ouster of then prime minister.

Lu to brief US House panel on Pak ties

The development comes as Donald Lu testified before a Congressional panel on Wednesday. He was the key witness in the hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the elections: Examining the future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US Pakistan relationship’ - announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

Imran Khan is currently incarcerated in Adial Jail, but despite his absence Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents stunned its political opponents in February 8 general elections and management to make a provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while securing many seats in Punjab, the biggest province of Pakistan.

Imran has been sentenced years in jail in many cases, including the cypher case. A case was registered against Imran and and his close aide and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It was related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

In the hearing on Wednesday, Donald Lu termed Imran’s allegations “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”.