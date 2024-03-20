Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:50am, the rupee was hovering at 278.65, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.64 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the second and final review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), it was announced by the lender in a statement on Wednesday.

“This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, upon which the remaining access under the SBA, $1.1 billion will become available,” it added.

Globally, the US dollar climbed to a four-month high against the Japanese yen, a day after the Bank of Japan’s widely anticipated decision to end its negative interest rate policy.

The main spotlight for the day remains on the Fed and although the central bank is not expected to move, its economic projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell will be in focus.

Last week’s stronger than expected inflation reports led traders to reduce their bets on rate cuts this year, with markets now pricing in 73 basis points (bps) of easing this year.

At the start of the year, traders were pricing in 150 bps of cuts.

Traders are pricing in a 59% chance of the Fed starting its easing cycle in June, the CME FedWatch tool showed, sharply lower than earlier expectations.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, rose to 0.019% to 103.87.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar curbed investor appetite while traders took some money off the table after benchmarks rallied to multi-month highs in the previous session.

Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.22 a barrel by 0407 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for April delivery, which expire on Wednesday’s settlement, fell 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.16 a barrel.

The more active May WTI contract was at $82.55 a barrel, down 18 cent.

This is an intra-day update