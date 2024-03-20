AIRLINK 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
DGKC 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.53%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.55%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
HUBC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
KOSM 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.73%)
MLCF 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.53%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
PAEL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.53%)
PPL 109.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.74%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TELE 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 71.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.59%)
UNITY 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,752 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 22,550 Decreased By -96 (-0.42%)
KSE100 65,740 Increased By 237.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 21,742 Increased By 21.6 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 11:18am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:50am, the rupee was hovering at 278.65, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.64 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the second and final review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), it was announced by the lender in a statement on Wednesday.

“This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, upon which the remaining access under the SBA, $1.1 billion will become available,” it added.

Globally, the US dollar climbed to a four-month high against the Japanese yen, a day after the Bank of Japan’s widely anticipated decision to end its negative interest rate policy.

The main spotlight for the day remains on the Fed and although the central bank is not expected to move, its economic projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell will be in focus.

Last week’s stronger than expected inflation reports led traders to reduce their bets on rate cuts this year, with markets now pricing in 73 basis points (bps) of easing this year.

At the start of the year, traders were pricing in 150 bps of cuts.

Traders are pricing in a 59% chance of the Fed starting its easing cycle in June, the CME FedWatch tool showed, sharply lower than earlier expectations.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, rose to 0.019% to 103.87.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar curbed investor appetite while traders took some money off the table after benchmarks rallied to multi-month highs in the previous session.

Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.22 a barrel by 0407 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for April delivery, which expire on Wednesday’s settlement, fell 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.16 a barrel.

The more active May WTI contract was at $82.55 a barrel, down 18 cent.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices US dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates interbank rate today dollar to pkr interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate IMF SBA interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Read more stories