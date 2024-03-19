AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai, more Ramadan markets to explore

  • Number of lively souks and markets will be set up across emirate
Faiza Virani Published March 19, 2024

Markets have been set up across Dubai including the Hai Ramadan festival in Expo City, as the emirate offers festive treats and entertainment during the month.

Both shopping and food stalls have been set up to serve shoppers from sunset along with live entertainment, games and cultural activities.

This year, along with Hai Ramadan, there is also The Ramadan District set up at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, bringing plenty treats and entertainment from sundown to sunrise.

Hai Ramadan: Expo City Dubai

The Arabic word ‘hai’, which means both ‘neighbourhood’ and ‘welcome’ – is set to host people of all ages for iftar, suhoor and cultural activities all month.

Centered around the Al Wasl Plaza and its immersive projections, Expo City Dubai will also be home to the Iftar Cannon, with a single shot fired to notify everyone of iftar timings each evening.

“Expo City Dubai’s family-orientated Hai Ramadan will bring together people of all nationalities to our community-focused city to commemorate some of the Islamic world’s most notable traditions,” said Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director, Entertainment & Experiences, Expo City Dubai, in a press release.

There is also a lively souk offering handmade crafts, traditional garments and ornaments.

Attendees will also be able to access a dedicated mosque located in the Sustainability District for all prayers.

Timings: 5pm - midnight. Entry is free for guests with iftar and suhoor bookings, or AED 20 per person, free for children aged five and under.

Dubai Mall becomes ‘most visited place on earth’, set to see another ‘record year’

The Ramadan District: Plaza Terrace, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

This Ramadan market features plenty of stalls from vendors such as Brisk, Zaroob, Pappa Roti from sunset until dawn.

Brands such as Maybelline New York will feature alongside local businesses at the venue with a generous view of the Museum of the Future.

There are also plenty of activities with board games, interactive games, arts and crafts, and even cooking classes to keep people entertained. Henna and calligraphy artists will also set up at the venue.

Timings: 5pm-2am, until April 4.

‘Global cultural hub’: Art Dubai draws to a close

Ramadan Wonder Souk: Global Village

This location will host a Wonder Souk located at the heart of the park set to emulate a traditional Emirati market.

Inside, live music by the Arabian Orchestra will set the backdrop for a variety of cuisines set up for iftar and suhoor. There is even a Ramadan Cannon that will be fired at sunset.

Timings: 6pm to 2am, tickets from Dhs27.

Dubai sees record 17mn international visitors in 2023

Ramadan Street Food Festival: Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Karama

More than 50 restaurants are participating in this iteration, offering a variety of bites and delicacies throughout, not to mention meal deals for iftar and suhoor.

Expect lively decorations, live entertainment and street art.

Timings: 5 pm onwards, until April 7.

