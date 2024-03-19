Unilever to spin off Ben & Jerry’s unit, launches ‘cost-savings’ plan

Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream unit, home to popular brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, into a standalone business, as the consumer goods group unveiled a new cost-savings programme on Tuesday.

The spin off will begin immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, the London-listed company said.

Unilever aims to deliver mid-single digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement after the split, it said in a statement.

Unilever Pakistan Foods’ earnings jump 23% to hit Rs9.74bn in 2023

The company also announced a programme expected to deliver total cost savings of around 800 million euros ($869 million)over the next three years, and the proposed changes would impact around 7,500 roles globally.