Sports

PSL 2024 final: Multan opt to bat against Islamabad

Syed Ahmed Raza Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 08:39pm

Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 final at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

Multan Sultans are going unchanged in the final, while Islamabad have brought back Colin Munro, leaving out Alex Hales. Obed McCoy failed a fitness test just before the final and was replaced with Tymil Mills.

Playing XI

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi

Islamabad United Multan Sultans PSL 2024 PSL 9 PSL 9 final PSL 2024 final

