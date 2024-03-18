Divided expectation: SBP set to announce keenly-awaited monetary policy shortly

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to meet today (Monday) to decide about the monetary policy. The key policy rate currently stands at a record high of 22%.

The SBP said it will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release.

Market experts Business Recorder reached out to have remained divided with some anticipating the MPC to maintain status quo as Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that has historically advised caution in monetary easing.

Additionally, a rate cut could trigger some pressure on low foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, others said developments including a fall in CPI inflation, manageable current account deficit, stable local and international oil prices as well as the currency are likely to be regarded by the committee.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of brokerage house Topline Securities, had said: “We believe that the SBP will remain cautious despite the above-mentioned encouraging trends and adopt a ‘watch and see’ approach until the inflation trend maintains its fall.”

In its article on Friday, BR Research had also said that the SBP “should move with extra caution and keep real rates positive on current inflation”, arguing that to keep a delicate balance, slow and gradual easing is the order of the day.

“Expect around 200 bps cut in April, and SBP must maintain the policy rate on Monday,” it added.

On the other hand, Arif Habib Limited (AHL), another brokerage house, saw a “strong possibility” that the SBP may cut the key policy rate by 100 basis points (bps).

AHL, in its report released earlier, said there is a “strong possibility that the SBP may contemplate kickstarting the interest rate reversal cycle by implementing a 100bps cut in the upcoming policy”.

The brokerage house attributed its projection to a declining inflation rate and money market yields.

“We believe that a data-driven approach will be pivotal in forming the SBP’s decision-making process,” it said.

“This approach would likely take into consideration the downward trajectory of both headline and core inflation, which we anticipate to average approximately 17% and 15%, respectively, (on a 12-month forward basis), resulting in significantly positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis,” it said.

In its previous meeting on January 29, the MPC of the SBP had kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%, which was in line with market expectations.

The MPC noted that “the external account (position) has become better.”

The MPC also revised its inflation projection for fiscal year 2023-24 from 20-22% to 23-25%, considering the latest round of energy tariff hikes.

It is pertinent to mention that as part of the IMF agreement, the government has committed to the Washington-based lender that it stands ready to consider further action in upcoming MPC meetings until inflation expectations are on a clear downward path.

Since the last MPC in January, several key developments on the economic front have taken place.

The rupee appreciated a marginal 0.3%, while petrol prices increased around 6%.

Internationally, oil prices remain volatile amid an escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)–based inflation clocked in at 23.1% on a year-on-year basis in February, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), much lower than the reading in January when it stood at 28.3%.

In addition, Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $269 million in January 2024, against a surplus of $404 million in December 2023.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $17 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.91 billion as of March 8, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.15 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.24 billion.

It may be mentioned here that during the last few months, the interest rate on short-term government papers has declined notably due to lower inflation.

Pakistan is likely to sign the staff-level agreement with the IMF next week, sources said on Saturday.

The signing of a staff-level agreement with the IMF will clear the way for Pakistan to receive the last tranche of $1.1 billion under the SBA Agreement, the sources said.