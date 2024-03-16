AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,050 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2024 03:06pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs227,500 per tola after shedding Rs1,050 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,045 after a decrease of Rs900, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs228,550 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,175 per ounce, after a decline of $13 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

