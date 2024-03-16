AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
HSD’s price hiked by Rs1.77, petrol’s kept unchanged

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday announced to keep the ex-depot price of petrol unchanged, and Rs 1.77 per litre reduction in high speed diesel (HSD) price for fortnight starting from March 16.

In a late night fortnightly review of petroleum products, the government has decided to keep the ex-depot price of petrol at Rs 279.75 per litre, whereas, the price of HSD has reduced from Rs 287.33 to Rs 285.56 per litre.

The petroleum levy (PL) rate on both petrol and HSD has been kept at Rs 60 per litre and no general sale tax (GST) on both petroleum products.

The premium on petrol import has increased to $12.15 per barrel from $10.45 in February but exchange rate and global oil prices remained almost same at $81 per bbl. The premium on the import of HSD has remained unchanged at $6.50 per bbl.

Finance Division stated the consumer price has been fixed for the fortnight on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

