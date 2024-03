PSL 2024 eliminator 1: Islamabad United opt to bat first

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 1 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Friday.

Quetta have fielded an unchanged side, while Islamabad have made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Obed McCoy and Martin Guptill in place of injured Colin Munro and Rumman Raees.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq